‘Joint Account’ – A story exceeding the boundaries of love & relationships

Watcho announces the premiere of 'Joint Account', a thought-provoking narrative and exceptional storyline that will keep the viewers hooked to their screens.

By Editorial Desk
Joint Account | Watcho

Watcho announces the premiere of its exclusive web series ‘Joint Account’, a story exceeding the boundaries of love and relationships that will leave its viewers astounded. The thought-provoking narrative and exceptional storyline will keep the viewers hooked and glued to their screens. ‘Joint Account’ is directed & produced by Aashish Vishwakarma and Samar Goyal.

The series “Joint Account” follows the relentless journey of an intrepid journalist – Aditya – with an unwavering passion for unearthing captivating stories. When he discovers evidence of an un-exposed and sensational racket, Aditya becomes entangled in a web of secrecy. A covert team operates in the shadows, discreetly orchestrating the continuation of this scandalous operation within the town.

The web series takes the audience through a compelling blend of drama, suspense, and emotional depth as the journalist further dives into the investigation. The show promises to engage viewers while raising questions about love, intimacy, and the boundaries of relationships.

The web series boasts of an exceptional star-cast that breathes life into the complex characters. The series features the talents of Dayashankar Pandey, Rrahul Sudhir, Hardika Joshi, Kritika Kansara, Pritam Pyare, Prachi Surna, Anmol Sharma, Simmi Dixit, Manini Durge, Nitesh Vashinath, Shiv Kumar, Ruchi Kaushal, Sunil Shakya, Maya, and Seema Singh. Their stellar performances and remarkable chemistry ensure a riveting viewing experience.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd. said, “Watcho has always been successful at bringing something new to the table that keeps the viewers yearning for more, ‘Joint Account’ is no exception to the commendable pieces that Watcho presents. This gripping crime thriller is brimming with twists and turns and brings the dark and untold secret of society, challenging conventional norms. Watcho continues to redefine the digital entertainment landscape and keeps bringing the best-in-class content to its viewers.”

