scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Kaala’ creator Bejoy Nambiar says black money can be curbed with right systems in place

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his streaming series ‘Kaala’ which deals with the subject of black money and reverse hawala, has said that it’s not impossible to curb the flow of black money in the system. However, he said that there are some prerequisites to that with the help of which the zero circulation of black money can be achieved.

Talking about the same, Bejoy told IANS: “I don’t think it’s impossible to curb black money though it’s a worldwide network. With clear systems, right intentions and correct people in place, the circulation of black money can be completely stopped and there have been efforts in the past to do that as well.”

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who essays the lead role of IB officer Ritwik Mukherjee in Bejoy’s ‘Kaala’, chipped in as he said that we are heading in that direction of stopping the black money.

He said: “We are heading in that direction. When everything becomes digital it will become very difficult for the operators to hide the black money because of the digital footprint and the ease of tracking the money.”

‘Kaala, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.

–IANS

aa/dan

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Preity Zinta attends Jonas' Brothers concert with Priyanka Chopra: 'I officially became a fan'
Next article
IIT-Kanpur's health startup Noccarc secures investment from SIDBI 
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US