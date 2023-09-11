‘Kaala’ creator Bejoy Nambiar says black money can be curbed with right systems in place

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his streaming series ‘Kaala’ which deals with the subject of black money and reverse hawala, has said that it’s not impossible to curb the flow of black money in the system. However, he said that there are some prerequisites to that with the help of which the zero circulation of black money can be achieved.

Talking about the same, Bejoy told IANS: “I don’t think it’s impossible to curb black money though it’s a worldwide network. With clear systems, right intentions and correct people in place, the circulation of black money can be completely stopped and there have been efforts in the past to do that as well.”

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who essays the lead role of IB officer Ritwik Mukherjee in Bejoy’s ‘Kaala’, chipped in as he said that we are heading in that direction of stopping the black money.

He said: “We are heading in that direction. When everything becomes digital it will become very difficult for the operators to hide the black money because of the digital footprint and the ease of tracking the money.”

‘Kaala, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.

–IANS

