Kajol believes everyone should voice their opinion

Actress Kajol plays an intense character in her debut web series on 'The Trial', and her character makes it a point to voice her opinion.

By Agency News Desk

Kajol is seen playing a fierce lawyer, Noyonika, who is struggling between the repercussions of her husband’s actions and restarting her career to fend for her family.

Talking about how Noyonika, ensures her voice is heard and how everyone should voice their opinion, Kajol said: “I believe that wherever you are, as long as you have a voice, you will be heard. As long as you are voicing your opinion, you will be heard. It has nothing to do with hierarchy or how far up or down the ladder you are, if you want to be heard, you will be heard and social media has proved me right!”

Talking about the most intense scene, she shot for the show, Kajol said: “I love the scene where Noyonika sits down and tells her daughter that it will all be ok. Its an unspoken scene, it’s just a moment in the series that I love.”

“There is another moment — when she goes to Vishal’s character and she tells him — ‘you have never asked what I want, please don’t take decisions about my life’ and I think that’s pretty much Noyonika’s motivating factor – that she is done with people taking decisions for her life. She definitely wants to take charge of her life,” said the ‘DDLJ’ actress.

The gritty courtroom drama, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ showcases a gripping trial of life as Noyonika navigates through the curveballs life throws at her.

The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it is directed by Suparn S Varma and will begin streaming on July 14, on Disney+ Hotstar.

