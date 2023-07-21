Kajol’s ‘Noyonika’ strikes a chord with women everywhere

A single choice set a trail of turmoil for Noyonika and her family, and defined their fate. Caught in a web of choices, The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal. Disney+ Hotstar presents a gritty courtroom drama, The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha which showcases this gripping trial of life as Noyonika navigates through the curveballs life throws at her.

The show stars Padma Shri awardee, Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia, The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is directed by Suparn S Varma and will begin streaming on 14th July, 2023, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

In today’s society, women are often burdened with the expectation of excelling in multiple roles, facing overwhelming societal pressure. Women have always found themselves juggling various responsibilities, from being nurturing mothers and devoted partners to achieving success in their careers and managing household duties. Kajol’s character, Noyonika, in Disney+ Hostar’s The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, exemplifies every such woman navigating these demanding expectations. Her journey mirrors the experience of these women, resonating with the challenges they encounter in their quest to balance the diverse aspects of life.

Talking about the same, Kajol, who plays the character of Noyonika in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha said, “The great thing about Noyonika is that every woman identifies with her because she is every woman. As women, we are taught to be a good mother, a good wife, a good person and you have to fulfill all of these roles to the nth degree at every point in your life. That’s where Noyonika was at, where she felt like she was perfect at everything, and at the same time when her world came crumbling down she realized that you can’t be good at everything, you cannot be a good wife and a good mother and a good person, there are so many facets and you cannot manage all those balls and she realizes that it doesn’t matter at the end of the day. Noyonika’s journey is what we all go through as women – what we are juggling through as women, some come to it a little early in life and some a little later.”

Witness Noyonika’s trial of life with The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th July onwards.