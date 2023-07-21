scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Kajol on 'Noyonika’: Woman has many facets, one can't manage all

Actress Kajol's character Noyonika in web-series 'The Trial', exemplifies every woman navigating through demanding expectations

By Agency News Desk
Kajol on 'Noyonika’: Woman has many facets, one can't manage all
Kajol on 'Noyonika’: Woman has many facets, one can't manage all

Actress Kajol’s character Noyonika in web-series ‘The Trial’, exemplifies every woman navigating through demanding expectations, and resonates with the challenges they encounter in their quest to balance the diverse aspects of life.

In today’s society, women are often burdened with the expectation of excelling in multiple roles, facing overwhelming societal pressure.

Women have always found themselves juggling various responsibilities, from being nurturing mothers and devoted partners to achieving success in their careers and managing household duties. Noyonika’s journey mirrors the experience of these women.

Talking about the same, Kajol said: “The great thing about Noyonika is that every woman identifies with her. As women, we are taught to be a good mother, a good wife, a good person and to fulfill all of these roles to the nth degree at every point in your life.”

“That’s where Noyonika was at, where she felt like she’s perfect at everything and at the same time when her world came crumbling down she realised that she can’t be good at everything, she cannot be a good wife and a good mother and a good person, there are so many facets and she cannot manage all those balls and she realises that it doesn’t matter at the end of day,” said Kajol.

She further said that Noyonika’s journey is what we all go through as women. “What we are juggling through as women, some come to it a little early in life and some a little later,” she added.

The gritty courtroom drama, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it is directed by Suparn S Varma and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
KISS rock up London stage final time as they say farewell to 'End of the Road Tour'
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan unveils trailer of Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears drops new single 'Mind Your Business' featuring Will.I.am

Sports

FIH Pro League: Indian men, women to start 2023/2024 campaign in Bhubaneswar next year

News

Sheezan Khan on why he doesn't have many friend in the industry: I prefer being with myself

News

Christopher Nolan was nervous, cautious on his first ever sex scenes

News

Superhero trio of Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau team up in new trailer of 'The Marvels'

Sports

Ex-India goalie Subrata Paul rues India missing out on Asian Games

News

'Bawaal' Triumphs! Receives love and appreciation from critics and fans

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro models again rumoured to feature Wi-Fi 6E tech

Technology

Apple iPhones see 68% growth in India in 2023 1st half, to reach 7% market share

Sports

Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh reveals sending a text to Nathan Lyon for staying with Australia after calf injury

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain wishes to see 'ultra aggression' from England on day three as scare of wet weather looms

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol Shines in pink saree her sister Tanishaa Mukerji brutally trolled for her choice of clothing

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika Dhurve accuses Bigg Boss of playing favourites with Abhishek Malhan

Sports

With the patience he has shown, Virat Kohli will be eyeing a big ton, says Aakash Chopra

News

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd release new song ‘K-Pop’

News

Amitabh Bachchan unveils trailer of Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’

News

KISS rock up London stage final time as they say farewell to 'End of the Road Tour'

Technology

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US