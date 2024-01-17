Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ to have Orry as finale guest

Social media sensation Orry will be seen as a guest along with several other influencers on the finale episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8. The tables are set to turn as stand up stars Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait, Tanmay Bhat and everyone’s favorite, Orry are going to take over the couch, but this time to put Karan Johar in the spot.

As the influencers grace the infamous couch, they leave no stone unturned in roasting Karan Johar. Here is what they had to say:

Orry said: “You’re making memes! I am making money!”

Quirky as ever, Tanmay Bhat said: “If you are going to have so many filters, call the show filter koffee with Karan the next season.”

Kusha Kapila said: “ Are you missing your own therapy sessions to do KWK?”

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is brewing on Disney+ Hotstar.