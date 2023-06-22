‘Kerala Crime Files: Shiju Parayil Veedu, Neendakara’ release announced

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to release its first-ever Malayalam web series called “Kerala Crime Files – Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara” as part of its Hotstar Specials on the 23rd of June, 2023. The show features an engaging crime story set in the picturesque backdrop of Kerala, providing viewers with a fresh and exciting viewing experience.

Disney+ Hotstar Specials ‘Kerala Crime Files Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara’ will feature the talented actors Lal and Aju Varghese in lead roles, bringing their acting prowess to the forefront. As the plot unfolds, viewers will be taken on an intense journey of crime and investigation, leaving them at the edge of their seats. The series will be available in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

‘Kerala Crime Files Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara’ produced by Rahul Riji Nair under the banner of First Print Studios and directed by the talented and promising director Ahammed Khabeer, is set to be a visual delight. The series is written by the skilled storyteller, Ashiq Aimar, while Jithin Stanislaus captures the essence of the story through his cinematography. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and the editing is done by Mahesh Bhuvanend.

According to director Ahammed Khabeer, the extra time has allowed the ability to convey the story thoroughly and engagingly. Further talking about the series, Producer Rahul Riji Nair said, “Being Disney+ Hotstar’s first original web series in Malayalam, Kerala Crime Files has been made without compromising on production value and quality. Although the story takes place in the backdrop of Kerala, the making and storytelling of Kerala Crime Files is at par with popular web series in India.”

Krishnan Kutty, Head – Business and Content for Disney Star for South India and Maharashtra, said, “Disney+ Hotstar is renowned for providing viewers with specially crafted content in their preferred languages. With Kerala Crime Files, we embark on an exciting journey with original Malayalam content by working with incredible talent like Lal and Aju Varghese and many more who are portraying roles and characters that have never been seen before. With this new show, we look forward to introducing high-quality and fresh content in the Malayalam market.”