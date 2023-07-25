scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

Khushi Dubey in salwars and traditional wear, but now in 'Aasiqana season 4', her character, 'Chikki' is seen sporting trendy dresses and boots, inspired from Nancy Rue's novels.

By Agency News Desk
Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels
Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

The audiences have witnessed actress Khushi Dubey in salwars and traditional wear, but now in ‘Aasiqana season 4’, her character, ‘Chikki’ is seen sporting trendy dresses and boots, inspired from Nancy Rue’s novels.

Talking about her looks on the show, Khushi said: “My look in this season is a fusion. There are going to be western dresses, boots, and the super cool look that we saw in Nancy Rue novels.”

Nancy is an American novelist, who is known for the ‘Lily Series’ of novels, featuring 12-year-old Lily Robbins. She is also known for the Sophie series.

Further, elaborating on her look, Khushi said: “We’ve kept it elegant and smart and have gone a little bit English, but not overdone it. It’s a little more simple yet glamorous. The look and feel is just like any other detective look, smart, casual and sexy.”

Bigger threats, several hurdles and a mysterious folklore; as the modern world meddles with old world and customs, a pandora’s box opens unleashing a curse, an untold mystery and paranormal forces like never before, in the season four of the popular series, ‘Aashiqana’.

While, Yash and Chikki are standing on different paths, their lives are set to take an unusual, spooky turn, leaving us wanting for more.

Zayn Ibad Khan (as Yash), and Khushi (as Chikki), return with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse.

The series also features veteran actor Himani Shivpuri, alongside Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles.

Earlier, talking about the new season, Zayn shared: “People have always had polar opinions about paranormal activities. Some feel its true, some believe its science. While ‘Aashiqana’ has always been a journey full of thrills and mysteries, this season Yash and Chikki is seen caught in a similar phenomenon.”

“Yash is seen in a completely different look as he navigates the connection between the modern world and old customs, leaving audiences with thoughts and questions,” he added.

Series Director Gul Khan commented, “With each growing season of ‘Aashiqana’, we have received immense love and appreciation for the show, which has helped us to introduce newer characters and new plot twists.”

“This season deals with a lot of dark mysteries beyond and how the duo – Yash and Chikki tackle them,” added Gul.

Produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana Season 4’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' delayed due to bizarre legal troubles
Next article
Netflix subscribers are willing to pay an extra cost, but…
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says to Jiya Shankar, “Yeh Devil.. Angel ke pyaar mein kyun padh raha hai?”

News

Trevor Noah to make India debut with tour: One of the most exciting countries in world

Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best world No. 2 ranking

News

‘The Storyteller’ wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries

News

Netflix subscribers are willing to pay an extra cost, but…

News

Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' delayed due to bizarre legal troubles

Technology

Instagram back after brief global outage

News

‘Choona’ trailer: An epic heist comedy drama

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi on working with Vipul Shah in ‘Commando’ series: Renowned for his exceptional directing skills

Technology

SpaceX rocket made a hole in ionosphere: US space physicist

News

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan becomes one of the most viewed movies of the week

Technology

Probiotics may help slow age-related cognitive decline

Sports

Pakistan announce women's squad for Asian Games; Anoosha, Shawaal earn maiden call-ups

News

Vijay Varma unveils the rule book for being an 'asli mard', talks about changing it

News

'Mahabharata' to get new theatre stage adaptation in London's Barbican theatre

News

Freddy Daruwala to make international debut with 'Aaina'

Sports

Japan Open 2023: K Srikanth enters Round of 16, Aakarshi Kashyap bows out

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US