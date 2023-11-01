scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Koushik, Rakesk Ragunathan, Shreeya Adka blend in science, art, love with cooking on ‘Master Chef India: Tamil’

Popular chefs Koushik, Rakesh Ragunathan, and Shreeya Adka are gearing up to blend science, art, and love into cooking, as ‘Master Chef India: Tamil’ is readying for launch, as it has released its promo.

By Agency News Desk
Koushik, Rakesk Ragunathan, Shreeya Adka blend in science, art, love with cooking on ‘Master Chef India Tamil _ pic courtesy news agency
Koushik, Rakesk Ragunathan, Shreeya Adka blend in science, art, love with cooking on ‘Master Chef India Tamil _ pic courtesy news agency

Popular chefs Koushik, Rakesh Ragunathan, and Shreeya Adka are gearing up to blend science, art, and love into cooking, as ‘Master Chef India: Tamil’ is readying for launch, as it has released its promo.

A platform to give recognition to different forms and perspectives on cooking, the show will see different contestants and aspiring cooking maestros dishing out their creativity, skills, techniques, and imagination to churn up unique delicacies under a very strict time limit.

Pressure in the kitchen is always high, and when preparing food for the taste buds of cooking maestros, the aspirants can only dish out the best under the shortest notice possible.

For Koushik, cooking is science and food is the cumulative output of blending the flavour and tastes together, thus making his assessment as a cold and calculating one which focuses on a 100 per cent accuracy rate regarding the desired flavour.

Rakesh Ranganthan offers a different perspective, as he views cooking as a form of art. Art is based on creativity and imagination, so for him the taste will obviously matter, but so will the ingenuity that the contests will put forth in preparing their dishes.

As for Shreeya Adka, her perspective is the simplest. Cooking is love, and indeed, loveless cooking results in formulaic tasteless food. You love the craft, your product comes out the best. The simplest rationale which is both practical, and artistic.

Providing a platform for all the diverse kinds of cooking talent to gain their due recognition, ‘Master Chef India: Tamil’ is also aiming to blend all these different takes on cooking and see how the talent that appears in the show will utilise this.

Bringing together the ingredients, of art and artistry, thought and savour, taste and flavour, ‘Master Chef India: Tamil’ will come soon on SonyLIV.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘MasterChef India’: Nambie Jessica surrenders her safety power card to present dish to Chef Marco
Next article
Study shows mobile phone use may reduce semen quality
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US