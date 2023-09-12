Kritika Kamra: I choose roles where I don't repeat myself

Known for her works in ‘Bheed’, ‘Hush Hush’ and ‘Tandav’, among others, actress Kritika Kamra, who is all set to portray female gangster in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, talked about her diverse roles, and how she doesn’t likes to repeat herself on the screen.

Her latest endeavour, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, is a gripping crime web series, in which she takes on the challenging role of a female gangster for the first time onscreen. Her portrayal is set to add a unique dimension to the world of crime drama.

Talking about her diverse roles, Kritika said: “Each project has its own unique flavour, and I’m thrilled to bring these characters to life. I have consciously taken my time in choosing roles where I don’t repeat myself, because people tend to box you into a certain type of role.”

“I work hard to get opportunities to collaborate with makers who think out of the box. I have auditioned my way through to get shows across varied genres. On OTT, I have done a political drama, comedy, suspense thriller and now this – a crime drama. The next has an element of fantasy/mystery and the one after that is a period piece. It’s been a rewarding journey so far,” she added.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ also stars Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur. It is a sneak into the post-independence Bombay of the time and its streets riddled with crime.

The story revolves around the conflict between Dara Kadri (Avinash), a rising gangster, and his father Ismail Kadri (Kay Kay), an honest police officer. The series is set in a world rather, the Mumbai of the 1970s where gang wars, crimes, and treachery were a common occurrence.

Against this backdrop, the fictional series is a captivating saga of an honest cop who sees his son choose the path of crime to overcome a life of poverty and struggle.

The story of the show has been penned by crime journalist and author S Hussain Zaidi, with the series created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ will premiere on Prime Video on September 14.

Meanwhile, Kritika next has ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ and ‘For Your Eyes Only’.