Kusha Kapila-starrer 'Dehati Ladke' S2 is roller-coaster ride of love, aspirations

The makers of Kusha Kapila, Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma-starrer ‘Dehati Ladke’ on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of season two of the coming-of-age drama, and it gives a sneak peek into the intense roller-coaster ride filled with love, jealousy, aspirations, and rage.

The first season captivated the audience with a blend of heartwarming nostalgic moments, romance, drama, and entertainment. Following the journey from season one, the second edition will further explore the life of Rajat as his character dwells in city life through different stages of friendship, love, and pursuing his dreams.

Season one portrayed a strong bond between Rajat, his friends and his love Prerna, the season two will test his true self as he loses everyone he ever loved, including his parents and his mentors Prashant and Chaya.

This rollercoaster of a journey will witness how Rajat deals with his emotional turmoil and leaves the audience wondering if there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Talking about the new season, Kusha shared: “Dehati Ladke has been a wonderful journey with a wholesome blend of emotions and to be back with its second season, is an ecstatic feeling. The new season is much more fun and drama-filled with new learnings and heart-touching moments.”

“I feel delighted to be part of such an impactful project, which teaches us, entertains us, and leaves us with a content heart through the lens of Rajat. The viewers will see more of an intriguing side of Chhaya in this season,” she added.

Shine said: “Nothing can beat the happiness of bringing back the new edition of the project which is so close to your heart. It is a delight to come back as Rajat unveiling different layers of his character, with new dynamics in his relationships.”

“It will be interesting to witness how he tackles new arousing emotions, and differences in friendship and love while staying focused to pursue his dream. I can’t wait for viewers to unfold his journey and shower their love as they did for season 1,” he added.

The show also stars Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles. It will stream from January 12 on Amazon miniTV.