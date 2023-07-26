scorecardresearch
‘Made in Heaven 2’ to return on OTT on August 10

'Made in Heaven' is all set to return with its second season on August 10.

By Agency News Desk
The hit streaming show ‘Made in Heaven’ is all set to return with its second season on August 10.

The new season stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz, all of whom will be reprising their roles from the first season.

It will also feature new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar, this time.

Set in New Delhi, the International Emmy nominated show brings to life the magnificence of the big fat Indian weddings of the city. With the new season, it will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organising and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.

While the first season was directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava, the second season has made two additions to its directors’ team, Neeraj Ghaywan and Reema Kagti. Reema has been the show creator but has now stepped into the role of director as well for the second season.

Show creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, said in a joint statement, “‘Made in Heaven’ holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are very proud of that. The second season of ‘Made In Heaven’, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community”.

They further mentioned, “‘Made in Heaven’ reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, ‘Made In Heaven 2’ will drop on Prime Video on August 10.

