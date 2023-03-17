scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Michael Zegen, James Madio, Scott Cohen to star in 'The Penguin' series

Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen will be starring in 'The Penguin' series in recurring roles. The three join a cast that includes series lead Colin Farrell

By News Bureau

Michael Zegen, James Madio, and Scott Cohen will be starring in ‘The Penguin’ series in recurring roles. The three join a cast that includes series lead Colin Farrell, who will reprise the role of Oswald ‘The Penguin’, Cobblepot from ‘The Batman’, as well as Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, and Clancy Brown, reports Variety.

According to sources Zegen is set to play Alberto Falcone.

Alberto is the son of Gotham City crime boss Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in ‘The Batman’, and the brother of Sofia Falcone, who will be played by Milioti in ‘The Penguin’.

In the comics, Alberto takes credit for being the serial killer known as The Holiday Killer, who targets Gotham gangsters on a holiday each month.

Zegen is best known for his role in the hit Amazon series ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’, which is currently prepping its fifth and final season.

His other notable roles include playing gangster Bugsy Siegel in ‘Boardwalk Empire’, as well as roles in shows like ‘Rescue Me’, ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Girls’ and ‘Happy-ish’.

His film roles include ‘Frances Ha’, ‘Brooklyn’, ‘Adventureland’, ‘Taking Woodstock’, and ‘The Stand-In’.

Madio recently appeared in the Paramount+ series ‘The Offer’. He is perhaps best known for his role in the HBO series ‘Band of Brothers’, in which he played Frank Perconte, as well as his role in ‘USA High’.

Cohen’s past credits include shows like ‘The Americans’, ‘Billions’, ‘The Gilmore Girls’, ‘The Equalizer’, and ‘Necessary Roughness’, while his film credits include ‘Killing Jessica Stein’ and ‘The Week Of’.

‘The Penguin’ will consist of eight episodes.

The series is said to continue the story of the film. It is believed to take place in the immediate aftermath of the events of ‘The Batman’.

The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

Previous article
Sumbul Touqeer Khan flashes a cute smile in denim jacket and blue dress
Next article
Ritviz of ‘Udd Gaye’ fame to perform in Mumbai on this date
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US