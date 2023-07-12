scorecardresearch
'Mission Start Ab' to put spotlight on India's grassroots innovators

A series showcasing India’s grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth, titled ‘Mission Start Ab’, was announced by Prime Video on Wednesday.

The streamer has joined forces with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), to create ‘Mission Start Ab’.

The seven-episode series will show entrepreneurs, focussed on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures.

The series also brings together three renowned investors who will search for India’s next Unicorn, by putting these 10 early-stage founders through a series of intense exercises and simulations that will test their entrepreneurial, management, communication and crises management skills.

Speaking about the same, Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, said: “This captivating series will serve as a powerful platform, showcasing the inspiring stories of those driving social change through innovation. I am optimistic that it will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroot innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable start-up practices and attracting the right investors.”

“Our mission at Prime Video has always been to be a force for good, and an enabler of India’s economy – directly and indirectly. This collaboration between the Office of the PSA and Prime Video is another milestone on the journey that started earlier this year with Amazon India signing the Letter of Engagement (LoE) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) with an objective of contributing to the growth of India’s creative economy,” said Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India.

“By tracing the journey of some of the most innovative minds in the country, our aim with Mission Start Ab is not only to highlight grassroots innovations taking place across the country but also help fuel the dreams of many young Indians,” he added.

“Supporting and nurturing entrepreneurs has been one of Amazon’s focus areas in the country. Over the years we have taken a number of initiatives to propel India’s start-up ecosystem. We believe this show will inspire many individuals to choose the path of entrepreneurship and contribute in advancing the government’s ‘Start-up India’ initiative,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President – Public Policy at Amazon India.

Alia Bhatt, was also present at the event to talk about her journey as an entrepreneur.

The actress said; “While there are many great ideas and ambitious young founders around us, it takes a special kind of determination to turn that idea into reality, build the right team, find the right mentors, raise funding, and create something out of nothing.”

“I applaud both the Office of the PSA, and Prime Video India for taking the initiative to enable and empower entrepreneurs through Mission Start Ab, which I believe can have a far-reaching impact on the country’s growing start-up ecosystem,” added Alia.

Currently in production, this upcoming reality show is slated to premiere soon on Prime Video.

