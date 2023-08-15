scorecardresearch
Mohit Raina reveals he prepared for National Defence Academy exam

Actor Mohit Raina shared that he had always aspired to join the Indian Army due to his admiration for the uniform.

By Agency News Desk
Mohit Raina

Actor Mohit Raina, who is known for his work in ‘Mumbai Diaries,’ ‘Shiddath,’ and ‘Bhaukaal’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, recently revealed a lesser-known aspect of himself. The actor shared that he had always aspired to join the Indian Army due to his admiration for the uniform.

He revealed that he once even appeared for the National Defence Academy exam. National Defence Academy exam is conducted by UPSC for recruitment in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Talking about the same, the actor shared: “In my early years, I harboured a strong desire to be a part of the Indian Army. The values of discipline, sacrifice, and honour that the armed forces embody greatly inspired me. Yet destiny had other plans for me. Although I managed to pass the written exam, my vision issue hindered my success in the medical examination.”

He further mentioned: “However, fate led me into the entertainment industry, where I had the privilege of portraying army and defence officer roles. This is something I consider a blessing. Life often unfolds unexpectedly, and while my childhood dream took a different path, I am grateful for the opportunities that acting has brought my way.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit Raina is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘The Freelancer’ on Disney+ Hotstar, and will also be seen in ‘Mumbai Diaries’ season 2.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
