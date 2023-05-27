scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Mumbaikar' trailer promises riveting story of a kidnapping gone wrong

The trailer of Santosh Sivan's upcoming thriller drama 'Mumbaikar' was unveiled on Saturday. The film stars Vikrant Massey, 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi

By Agency News Desk

The trailer of Santosh Sivan’s upcoming thriller drama ‘Mumbaikar’ was unveiled on Saturday. The film stars Vikrant Massey, ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi, Hridhu Haroon, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala and Sanjay Mishra.

In the trailer, one can see Sethupathi mouthing the dialogue ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ as he plays the role of a kidnapper, who mistakenly kidnaps the son of Ranvir Shorey’s character.

Sharing his memories of the city of Mumbai, Vijay Sethupathi said: “2019 was the first time I came to Mumbai. The city for me is one where everyone is welcomed. I heard a quote once where it said that if you come in hungry to the city, the city will never let you sleep hungry, you’ll find some work here. That quality that exists to the city also exists for its people. For Everyone in Mumbai and coming to Mumbai, it’s truly Mumbai Meri Jaan.”

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s bustling streets, ‘Mumbaikar’ follows a hyper-linked plot structure, intertwining the lives of various unrelated characters. The film chronicles the journey of the key characters whose lives suddenly converge across multiple events that take place during a 24-hour period and the subsequent change in the characters’ perspectives towards the city and life itself.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Riya Shibu, the film will also be dubbed in Tamil, allowing the huge legion of the casts’ Tamil fans to enjoy this thrilling narrative in their preferred language. The film will drop on Jio Cinema on June 2, 2023.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
NSCI National Circuit Squash: Two seeded players make an early exit
Next article
The transformative impact of Dr. Tarita Shankar’s philanthropy
This May Also Interest You
News

'NTR will live forever in our hearts,' says Chiranjeevi on his birth centenary

Sports

Sonnet Cricket Club conducting practice sessions at Central Secretariat ground after eviction from Venkateswara College

News

Working with SLB takes patience, says Gulshan Devaiah, else 'dimag pak jaega!'

News

Sunny Leone expresses gratitude to husband Daniel for her Cannes moment

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara

Sports

Ricky Ponting reveals best combined Australia-India Test XI ahead of WTC final

News

How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with Ph.D. studies

Sports

All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

Technology

China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads

Technology

NASA, Boeing one step closer to Starliner crewed flight to ISS

News

Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'

News

Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry

News

Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors about franchise deals

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has all of the qualities of a world-class player, says Vikram Solanki

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Health & Lifestyle

Human stomach cells may 'secrete insulin' to control blood sugar

News

As Andhra CM, NTR went beyond giving rice for Rs 2 a kg to the poor

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US