My Fault sequel Your Fault and Our Fault green lighted

‘My Fault’ sequels ‘Your Fault and Our Fault’ green lighted; ‘My Fault’ (Culpa mía) was the biggest travelling non-English language local Original in Prime Video history. Prime Video has greenlit the Spanish Original films ‘Your Fault and Our Fault’, following the success of ‘My Fault’, which launched on Prime Video on 8th June. The film, based on Mercedes Ron’s best-selling Culpables book trilogy, was in the Top 10 most watched titles in over 190 countries, including U.S., UK, Australia, India, Argentina, and France.

Your Fault and Our Fault bring back Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy, Hit) in the roles of Noah and Nick.

The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?

Your Fault and Our Fault will be directed by Domingo González, who also repeats as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia, 30 monedas, El bar) with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers.