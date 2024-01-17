Namita Thapar dives into elegance with her show-stopping outfits in 'Shark Tank India 3'

As she navigates the ‘Shark Tank India’ with entrepreneurial flair, Namita Thapar is also setting a trend in the fashion arena, proving she’s a force to be reckoned with both in business and style.

Namita, who is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, is lighting up the third season of ‘Shark Tank India’ with a perfect blend of timeless grace and modern chic.

She dazzled in a green dress that screams sophistication, a red thigh-high slit dress that turns heads, and a shimmering ensemble that takes a bold fashion turn.

Namita also rocked high-waist pants with a cape top, struts in a floor-length orange gown, and effortlessly captivates in floral elegance and gold-green ethnic wear.

From a chic white shirt with a high-waisted skirt to an all-black stunner, Namita’s style game is on fire. Her looks are not just outfits; they’re statements, radiating confidence and glamour.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ will air from January 22 on Sony LIV.