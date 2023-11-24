Navdeep Singh’s series ‘Shehar Lakhot’ is an adrenaline-fuelled ride

The trailer for director Navdeep Singh’s upcoming black comedy neo-noir crime drama thriller series ‘Shehar Lakhot’ is looking like one crazy, adrenaline-fuelled ride of madness.

Detailing his description, the ‘NH10’ director said: “’Shehar Lakhot’ is a multilayered and nuanced noir crime drama that will take viewers through a labyrinth of human complexities, secrets, twists and betrayal.”

He added: “The series is a labour of love, told through the kaleidoscopic lens of the interesting characters that reside in the city of Lakhot and brought alive by the fantastic performances of the cast, who have embraced the eccentricities and added their own unique flair to it.”

An action-packed and edge-filled trailer, the series blends in a lot of dark and bloody elements with a twisted sense of comedy, presenting some very grisly scenarios in a morbidly comical fashion, showcasing its tilt towards the black-comedy style.

However, this is infused with a general awareness and even a sense of realism and bleakness, typical of neo-noir features.

The trailer takes viewers deep into a world of treachery, lies, secrets, and mysteries where life is all but a sinister and twisted game driven by politics, murder, blackmail, deceit, and strategy. Here, love looks like little more than a romantic fiction.

As the prodigal son is forced to return to his hometown – the fictional town of Lakhot, he finds himself facing off with his past and gets unintentionally caught in a deadly game, even as the city itself becomes a dangerous battleground for vested interests, each with a hidden agenda.

Constantly beaten, battered, bruised, the protagonist has no cares and seemingly even seems to accept his fate whatever it may be. The gruesome details are driven by just a bleakly realistic attitude from characters, all of whom seem to laugh off their own fates.

Directed and co-written by Navdeep Singh, and the series is co-created by the director alongside Devika Bhagat. ‘Shekhar Lakhot’ stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait in the lead.

It further boasts a big supporting ensemble cast featuring Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 30.