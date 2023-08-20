scorecardresearch
Navneet Malik on rejections he faced: 'Each one left a trace on me'

Navneet Malik has opened up about the challenges of Bollywood, and how he encountered rejections on his path to success.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Navneet Malik, who will be seen playing the negative lead in riveting thriller series ‘The Freelancer’, has opened up about the challenges of Bollywood, and how he encountered rejections on his path to success.

Navneet has faced his fair share of setbacks despite his talent and successful appearances in projects like ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Love Hostel,’ and the song ‘Jaaniya’ with over five million views.

Facing the tough reality of Bollywood, and reflecting on his journey, Navneet revealed: “I left my stable life as a civil engineer and the comfort of my home to chase a dream in Mumbai. Every day, I faced auditions with hope and uncertainty. My bags weren’t just filled with clothes; they carried my dreams and determination. Buses and trains became my companions, taking me through long journeys between scattered auditions across the city.”

While each rejection left its mark, Navneet stayed resilient. He said: “Out of countless auditions, only a few times did I feel the spotlight on me. Even if one or two of these turned into actual projects, it felt like a significant achievement. It was a tough lesson, teaching me that rejection is part of an actor’s life and journey.”

Navneet’s spirit remains unbroken despite the challenges.

He stated: “Losing a project due to these reasons feels unfair, especially when you know you have what it takes to make it big and you put all your heart and soul into the work.”

As he looks forward, Navneet shared, “I’ve faced 140 plus rejections, each one leaving a trace on me, as I’ve gradually moved ahead. It’s not just about being told yes or no; it’s about finding the strength to keep going despite the setbacks. Those rejections aren’t just calls that went unanswered; they’re parts of my story that give it more meaning. While waiting can be tough, it also shows how determined I am.”

‘The Freelancer’ boasts of an impressive cast with Mohit Raina as the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the brilliant analyst Dr Khan, and Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya.

The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. The story revolves around a daring rescue mission to save a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria. It delves into the dangerous operations of the Islamic State (IS), revealing how they manipulate and recruit followers for their sinister cause from across countries.

The mastermind behind the series is well-known filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for hits like ‘Special OPS’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’. Bhav Dhulia takes charge as the director, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The series also features Sushant Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah Janedias, John Kokken, and Gauri Balaji in key roles.

‘The Freelancer’ will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.

