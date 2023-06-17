scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like

Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers his struggling times as a junior artiste, when he didn't know what his next meal would be like.

By Agency News Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like
Nawazuddin Siddiqui 01 _ pic courtesy instagram

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who portrays a junior artiste in the upcoming comedy drama film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ remembers his struggling times as a junior artiste, when he didn’t know what his next meal would be like.

Reminiscing about his initial tough years, the actor said: “I know how it feels to be a junior artist because I too was a struggling actor at some point in my life. I’ve been with junior artistes hence I know the struggles. I know their insecurities, their dreams, and their complexities. I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like.”

“I’ve worked in multiple films as a junior artist, I’ve done many ads as well. And if you see there’s a coca cola ad featuring Sachin Tendulkar where me and a few of my friends, including Rajpal Yadav play the role of washermen. We hid our faces when the camera comes towards us, to save face as ex-NSD students.”

Nawazuddin said that those hard times motivated him to portray the character of junior artist Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Avneet Kaur in lead roles. “Tiku Weds Sheru” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video by June 23.

Pic. Sourcenawazuddin._siddiqui
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Combustion from gas stoves linked to high risk of blood cell cancers: Study
Next article
Director Andy Muschietti defends CGI of 'The Flash'
This May Also Interest You
News

Director Andy Muschietti defends CGI of 'The Flash'

Health & Lifestyle

Combustion from gas stoves linked to high risk of blood cell cancers: Study

Sports

Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty seal maiden entry into final of BWF Super 1000 event

Health & Lifestyle

Endometriosis may be caused by bacterial infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

'Painless' radiotherapy a hope for prostate cancer patients: Doctors

News

Ajay Jadeja to be seen as contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2

News

Sudhanshu Rai to feature in new sci-fi thriller flick set in Indian heartland

News

Mahira Sharma to play Delhi girl in debut web series 'Bajao'

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs; Naim, Afif also included

Technology

Ban military-style Chinese game Undawn in India: NGO to IT Ministry

Sports

Spain seek Nations League triumph to consolidate De la Fuente as coach

Sports

No opposition can be taken lightly at ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka

News

Netizens outraged over 'jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue in 'Adipurush'

Sports

Striker Arkadiusz Milik determined to stay in Juventus

News

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Impact players can win us a game at any stage of tournament, says WI skipper Shai Hope

News

Mukesh Chhabra reveals funny tale of his 'dance-only role' in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Sports

Bangladesh register historic 546-run win over Afghanistan in Dhaka Test

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US