scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Netflix adds 2.6 mn more subscribers in July despite password-sharing crackdown

Streaming giant Netflix's subscriber base continues to grow as it added 2.6 million more paid users in the month of July in the US.

By Agency News Desk
Netflix adds 2.6 mn more subscribers in July despite password-sharing crackdown
Netflix | paid password sharing

Despite the password-sharing crackdown, streaming giant Netflix’s subscriber base continues to grow as it added 2.6 million more paid users in the month of July in the US. According to market research firm Antenna, Netflix commanded 2.6 million gross additions in July, which is overall elevated compared to normal.

However, this is still less than the spike in subscribers Netflix witnessed in June, but comes as yet another sign that Netflix’s paid-sharing rollout is actually working.

The company saw a dip of over 25 per cent from its record-breaking June.

Moreover, the report said that nearly 23 per cent of Netflix sign-ups went to its ad-supported plan, up 4 points compared to June 2023, and the largest share of sign-ups since that plan’s launch in November.

The company launched paid sharing in more than 100 countries in May, representing more than 80 per cent of its revenue base.

Meanwhile, Netflix said that it added 5.9 million subscribers globally in the second quarter (Q2), with the US and Canada making up 1.17 million new members in the April-June period.

“Revenue in each region is now higher than pre-launch, with sign-ups already exceeding cancellations. Paid net additions were 5.9 million in Q2,” Netflix said in a statement, adding that its password-sharing crackdown is working.

The revenue was $8.2 billion (3 per cent increase year-on-year) and operating profit was $1.8 billion in the second quarter.

For Q3, the company forecasts revenue of $8.5 billion, up 7 per cent year over year.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung Electronics to unveil food platform at IFA 2023
Next article
Know what Shilpa Shetty listens to while working out
This May Also Interest You
News

Piya Valecha says 2 mn followers don't help to get performance oriented shows

News

Kareena on her streaming debut: 'After 23 years, this feels like a new launch'

News

Piyush Raina gave his 'Ghoomer' audition in -3 degree Celsius

News

Aayudh Bhanushali gushes over his pawdorable friend 'Chhota Bullet'

News

When Hrithik Roshan ‘stopped all work’ on ‘Fighter’ in studio

Sports

Loved how much people were focusing on Test cricket: Pat Cummins on effect of Jonny Bairstow stumping

News

Know what Shilpa Shetty listens to while working out

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Electronics to unveil food platform at IFA 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Woman with cervical cancer gives birth to healthy baby girl

Sports

Mumbai City clubbed with Al Hilal, Nassaji, Navbahor in AFC Champions League group stage

News

Mari Selvaraj's Tamil show 'SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai' blends Hip-hop with intense drama

News

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions to release ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ on October 6, 2023

News

Rajesh Ganesh Sharma returns to TV with ‘Pandya Store’

News

Raghav Juyal to reunite with Guneet Monga for the action-packed thriller ‘Kill’

Technology

Google Chat to show view counts for messages in spaces

News

Zendaya says her entry in Hollywood was a 'frightening yet thrilling' experience

Technology

Doctors call for reducing air pollution to tackle dementia risk

News

‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ becomes Germany’s representative for Oscars

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US