scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Netflix grows engagement in India by 30% in Q1 2023 after price cuts

A significant price reduction in subscription tiers in India has helped Netflix grow engagement in the country by nearly 30 per cent

By Agency News Desk
Netflix grows engagement in India by 30% in Q1 2023 after price cuts
Netflix grows engagement in India by 30% in Q1 2023 after price cuts

A significant price reduction in subscription tiers in India has helped Netflix grow engagement in the country by nearly 30 per cent (year on year) in the first quarter of 2023, the streaming giant has announced.

Over time, Netflix has adapted our prices to meet local needs and to further deepen its penetration, it lowered prices in India by 20-60 per cent in December 2021.

“These reductions — combined with an improved slate — helped grow engagement in India by nearly 30 per cent year on year while F/X neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24 per cent (versus 19 per cent in 2021),” the company said in its March quarter earnings late on Tuesday.A

Learning from the success in India, Netflix reduced prices in an additional 116 countries in Q1.

“While they represented less than 5 per cent of our FY22 revenue, we believe that increasing adoption in these markets will help to maximise our revenue longer term,” said Netflix.

The company registered $8.16 billion in revenue during Q1 2023, slightly lower than the market expectations.

However, the company reported higher-than-expected earnings of $2.88 per share in Q1.

APAC revenue grew 2 per cent year over year and average paid memberships increased 17 per cent.

“Given current healthy performance and trajectory of our per-member advertising economics, particularly in the US, we’re upgrading our ads experience with more streams and improved video quality to attract a broader range of consumers,” said the streaming platform.

Netflix said it is on track to meet the full year 2023 financial objectives.

“For Q2 2023, we forecast revenue of $8.2 billion, up 3 per cent year,” said Netflix.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
India improves global ranking for mobile speeds amid 5G rollout
Next article
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh-starrer 'Rana Naidu' renewed for Season 2
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Nord series gears up to provide flagship-level features at affordable prices

News

Priyanka Chopra looks red hot in off shoulder gown at Citadel London Premiere with Nick Jonas

Sports

IPL 2023: My job is to get the team over the line, says Tim David ahead of the KKR clash

News

Salman Khan shares gym pic, says you need will power to go do workouts

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro may feature physical instead of solid-state buttons

News

For Shehnaaz Gill, working with Salman Khan meant lots of good food and fun

News

Unconventional subjects keep Kashika Kapoor growing as an artiste

Sports

We'll do everything to put in our best performance and come away with the result: Des Buckingham

News

Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller ‘Kennedy’ selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Technology

Apple previews its 1st retail store in India, Tim Cook 'excited' to build more

Technology

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

Technology

India saw 53% increase in ransomware attacks in 2022: CERT-In

Sports

Flamengo was my Plan A, says Sampaoli after being named as head coach

News

George R R Martin didn’t want ‘GOT’ spinoff title not called ‘Dunk & Egg’

News

Taylor Swift breaks social media silence after Joe Alwyn 'split'

News

Imran Nazir Khan joins the cast of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

Sports

Estudiantes extend Boca Juniors' losing streak

Sports

1st Test: Karunaratne, Mendis centuries help Sri Lanka take charge despite late wickets from Ireland

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US