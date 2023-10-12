scorecardresearch
Nishant Dahiya says his character in new web show is opposite to his personality

Nishant Dahiya has shared that for him his character in the series is very ‘far-fetched’ and that it is diametrically opposite to him as a person.

Actor Nishant Dahiya, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, has shared that for him his character in the series is very ‘far-fetched’ and that it is diametrically opposite to him as a person.

In the series, Nishant essays the role ofthe antagonist, R P Singh, and for him stepping into the shows of the character was quite challenging, and having no commonality with the character made it even tougher.

Talking about the same, Nishant said: “I think the most challenging part in playing RP was the initial part of understanding why he is the way he is and trying to figure out what turned him into what he is today, understanding his thought process, his psyche and trying to create things in my head to feel exactly the way RP feels.”

He further mentioned: “That was the most difficult thing in terms of adapting to this character. Also this is a character which is far-fetched for me as a person, it’s a complete opposite of me in real life so that was also a little challenging. However I wouldn’t say that it was difficult, in fact I would say it was exciting to play RP.”

The series, which is based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray,reimagines the charm of old India and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma, ‘Sultan of Delhi’ is set to stream from October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

