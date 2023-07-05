scorecardresearch
'Nothing is impossible, all you need is hard work,' says Sunny Hinduja on 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is best known for his portrayal of an IAS aspirant Sandeep Bhaiya in the web series 'Aspirants', is now playing the protagonist in his new show 'Sandeep Bhaiya'.

By Agency News Desk
Receiving great acclaim for his performance in the show, Sunny expressed gratitude and said that the show helped him realise that there is no substitute for hard work and perseverance.

Elaborating on this point, the actor said: “Sandeep Bhaiya will always be close to my heart, this show has reached the masses and as an actor, you always want to get close to audiences. Playing Sandeep has also helped me understand that you have to keep going and nothing is impossible, all you need is hard work and dedication.”

‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ is a spin-off to the actor’s popular show ‘Aspirants’ and is based on his character of the same name. A prequel to the beloved ‘Aspirants’ character, the show dives deeper into the life of Sandeep and the arduous journey he undertook to become a civil servant, shedding light on his struggles, aspirations, and his unwavering determination.

The show is noted for authentically depicting the struggles faced by Indian Engineering and Civil Services students which resonates deeply with viewers who empathise with the challenges of multiple attempts to crack the exams.

Receiving a highly positive response from the audiences, ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ sparked many conversations online with his dialogues from the show going viral on social media. Within a span of three days, the show ended up crossing seven million views with Hinduja’s portrayal of Sandeep Bhaiya, being hailed as one of the actor’s best performances.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Sunny said: “I am truly overwhelmed and happy with the audience’s response to the episodes. The flood of messages I have received on social media is heartwarming. Portraying Sandeep Bhaiya has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this character to life.”

Apart from ‘Aspirants’ and ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’, the actor has also starred in shows such as ‘Bhaukaal’, ‘The Family Man’, ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare’ and most recently in ‘Thai Massage’.

Created by Viral Fever, the show is directed by Parijat Joshi and written by Siddhartha Tiwari and Nitin Tiwari and stars Sunny Hinduja, Deepali Gautam, Punit Tiwari, Rajendra Gupta, Abhinav Anand in key roles.

