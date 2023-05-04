scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Part 2 of Anil Kapoor-starrer OTT series 'The Night Manager' drops on June 30

Part 2 of the streaming series 'The Night Manager', which is the Hindi-language adaptation of the eponymous novel by John le Carre

By Agency News Desk
Part 2 of Anil Kapoor-starrer OTT series 'The Night Manager' drops on June 30
Part 2 of Anil Kapoor-starrer OTT series 'The Night Manager' drops on June 30

Part 2 of the streaming series ‘The Night Manager’, which is the Hindi-language adaptation of the eponymous novel by John le Carre, is dropping on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

The series stars Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who plays an arms dealer, and Aditya Roy Kapur essaying the titular role of an agent planted by the government to dig out information about an international arm syndicate. The Hindi adaptation ended with a cliffhanger and its Part 2 is being awaited with much anticipation.

Talking about the show, Anil Kapoor said: “I am overwhelmed with the love and support that our fans have shown for ‘The Night Manager’. Their enthusiasm has pushed us to work harder. I can’t wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly (my character in the show) will be seen at his best.”

The series has been created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh.

“The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan,” added Aditya Roy Kapur. “The twists, the thrill and the tension will all collide.”

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, ‘The Night Manager: Part 2’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fortnite now available on Fire TV, Amazon Luna
Next article
World Boxing Championships: Narender storms into pre-quarters, Govind and Deepak also move to next round (ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Sports

La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

News

Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

News

Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: My heartbeat was touching 200, says KKR's Chakravarthy on his final over heroics against SRH

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slays in white traditional saree also flaunting her gajra

Technology

Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris

Technology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

News

Alia tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Technology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

Sports

Serie A: Naples erupts in celebration of Napoli's first Scudetto since 1990

News

Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

News

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

News

'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director

News

Director Kushan Nandy on working with Nawazuddin again: There's a kind of brotherhood we share

News

Nothing like this seen before: 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' is explosive & addictive! (IANS Rating: ****)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US