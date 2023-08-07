scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Pooja Gor: Dulquer Salmaan 'unfailingly' added charm to every scene in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Dulquer Salmaan in the upcoming crime-thriller series 'Guns & Gulaabs’, actress Pooja A Gor said the former 'unfailingly'

By Agency News Desk
Pooja Gor Dulquer Salmaan 'unfailingly' added charm to every scene in 'Guns & Gulaabs'
Pooja Gor Dulquer Salmaan 'unfailingly' added charm to every scene in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Calling it a ‘delight’ to work opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the upcoming crime-thriller series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, actress Pooja A Gor said the former ‘unfailingly’ added charm to every scene.

Pooja will be seen playing Officer Arjun’s (played by Dulquer) better-half.

Speaking of her role, Pooja shared: “Working with the entire D2R team on this Netflix series was a dream come true, especially collaborating with directors Raj & DK, whom I had long admired.”

“The shooting experience was fantastic, they welcomed actors’ suggestions, making it a boon for us to work with. It was also a delight working with Dulquer, who unfailingly added charm to every scene. I am very excited and can’t wait for the audience to see how each character’s story unfolds on the show,” she added.

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts’, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj.

The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists, with young adult themes.

Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ bears their original comedy signature throughout.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik who is seen in a career-defining performance.

Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts.

It will premiere on August 18 on Netflix.

26
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Baffled by the decision to go back to Arshdeep and not Chahal in the 18th over: Mukund
Next article
Deepika Padukone’s friendship day post for her “best friend” Ranveer Singh
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Zoom ends WFH for workers, users on X react asking 'if the firm has an office'

Technology

LG launches new line-up of gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate in India

Sports

Marriage will not hamper my career as a cricketer, says Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wife Utkarsha

News

Ryan Gosling helps elderly woman during beach outing with family

News

Gal Gadot on 'Heart Of Stone': Liked being involved in the story from the very beginning

Sports

Kylian Mbappe will not train with PSG's first team squad amid contract stand-off

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players list for Season 10

Technology

Threads rolling out 'Your likes' option

News

Jeremy Allen White moves on from divorce, spotted with Ashley Moore

Technology

Tech Mahindra appoints Atul Soneja as Chief Operating Officer

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says ‘Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dono bade baap players the’

News

Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife passes away in Bangkok, CM Siddaramaiah condoles

News

Harry Styles' superhero movie shelved by Marvel

Sports

Montreal Tigers roar to victory, clinch GT20 Canada season three title with thrilling last-ball win

News

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana Raghavendra dies of cardiac arrest in Bangkok

News

Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at young age

Sports

Intensity & hunger to win needs to be far more: Venkatesh Prasad slams Indian T20 side

News

Lizzo loses nearly 220K Instagram followers after sexual harassment claims

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US