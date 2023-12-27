Thursday, December 28, 2023
Pratik Gandhi: Playing a host is quite demanding as an actor

Pratik Gandhi said playing this role as an actor is quite demanding, and shared how he is a companion to the audience, guiding them through each narrative.

Pratik Gandhi, who has marked his debut as a host for the show ‘Crimes Aaj Kal 2’, said playing this role as an actor is quite demanding, and shared how he is a companion to the audience, guiding them through each narrative.

The actor is best known for portraying Harshad Mehta in the series ‘Scam 1992’. He is also known for his work in ‘The Great Indian Murder’, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, ‘Scoop’ and others.

The second season of crime anthology series, ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ delves into some shocking real-life crime incidents. The show is hosted by Pratik.

He has now shared his thoughts on the same, saying: “I am doing something like this for the first time -hosting a show, especially a crime show. Playing this role as an actor is quite demanding because I’m neither portraying myself nor a specific character.”

“Instead, I embody a companion to the audience, guiding them through each crime-related narrative without divulging too much, essentially experiencing the story alongside them as it unfolds. This is something different and I thought I would learn a lot,” shared the ‘Loveyatri’ actor.

He continued: “For this series, this is the second season, as we know the first season was hosted by the brilliant actor, Vikrant Massey and was widely appreciated by the audience. I think it is going to be exciting and fun to know how the audience likes this season.”

Pratik said for an actor like him, this is like an added opportunity and a first-of-a-kind project.

“I have always wanted to explore different roles and formats. This is my first as an anchor, so I hope the audience likes it as much as I liked doing this,” he added.

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu Iyer, ‘Crime Aaj Kal Season 2’ is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

