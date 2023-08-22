Pratik Sehajpal shares BTS pictures with Tamannaah Bhatia from the sets of ‘Aakhri Sach’

Pratik Sehajpal who will be seen in a cameo role in investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, will embark on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Pratik Sehajpal shares a series of pictures on Instagram and captioned, ‘Grateful always…

The best is happening, Everything is just perfectly working out… #AakhriSachOnHotstar. Thank you so much for this opportunity @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes @iamnikhilnanda

And thank you for being so kind @tamannaahspeaks really loved working you and the entire team.

In the photos, Pratik is seen sitting with Tamannaah. He is seen wearing black shirt and pants. Tamannaah is seen wearing golden top and silver skirt.