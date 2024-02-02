Prerna Lisa: I am not a person who celebrates Valentine’s Day

Actress Prerna Lisa, who is currently seen in the rom-com series ‘Badi Heroine Banti Hai’ has spilled the beans on her Valentine’s Day experiences from her teenage days.

Prerna revealed: “Actually, I am not a person who celebrates Valentine’s Day. But it used to be fun back in school days. I used to get to know about all the patch-ups and breakups in that one week.”

“I was not in a relationship then, but my friends and I used to really enjoy watching other people celebrate Valentine’s Day,” she added.

‘Badi Heroine Banti Hai’ depicts the essence of romance, drama, thrill, and mystery. It chronicles the journey of Kajal (played by Prerna) a small-town girl who relocates to Mumbai to intern at Veer Singhania Designs, a prestigious fashion label run by Advait Singhania (played by Rajeev Siddhartha), in pursuit of her dreams. Kajal’s life takes an unexpected turn when Advait’s father, Veer Singhania, names her the heir to his company.

This marks the beginning of a love-hate relationship between Kajal and Advait, two personalities so opposite that they are inevitably drawn to each other.

Created by Gul Khan, the show features Prerna Lisa, Rajeev Siddhartha, Nehal Chudasama, and Utkarsh Kohli in key roles.

The series is streaming on Amazon miniTV.