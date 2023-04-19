scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra looks red hot in off shoulder gown at Citadel London Premiere with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra walked the blue carpet last night at the London Global Premiere of Citadel with Richard Madden

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka Chopra walked the blue carpet last night at the London Global Premiere of Citadel with Richard Madden, cast members, and the makers of the series. Priyanka attended the event with her husband, Nick Jonas, and mother, Madhu Chopra.

Pictures and videos of Priyanka posing for the media at the grand premiere made it to social media. The snippets feature Priyanka and Nick’s PDA moments, the actor’s chemistry with her co-star Richard Madden, and her showing off the red gown.

Priyanka Chopra attended the London Global Premiere of Citadel dressed in a ravishing hot red-coloured gown. Priyanka’s fan pages circulated her pictures and videos from the event on social media.

Netizens loved her look in the off-the-shoulder ensemble and showered her with complimentsred gown she wore for the occasion.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc.
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh-starrer 'Rana Naidu' renewed for Season 2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as she poses with Varun Dhawan also twinning in black outfits at Citadel Premiere in London
