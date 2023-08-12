scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Raj & DK reveal 'Guns & Gulaabs' has been shot in Uttarakhand

Raj & DK, the creators of 'Guns & Gulaabs', shared that the show has been shot in Uttarakhand, in and around the state's capital city Dehradun.

By Agency News Desk
Raj & DK reveal 'Guns & Gulaabs' has been shot in Uttarakhand
Rajkummar Rao - Gulaabgunj

Raj & DK, the creators of the upcoming streaming show ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, have shared that the show has been shot in Uttarakhand, in and around the state’s capital city Dehradun. The original idea was to shoot the show in Raj’s hometown in Andhra Pradesh, much like their earlier production, the horror-comedy ‘Stree’. However, the creators made a choice to set the show in north India as they got the texture and the tone suitable for the show in Uttarakhand.

Talking about the show, Krishna D.K. of Raj & DK, said, “We spent the maximum time looking for the ideal location for this show. It took us almost three months to lock the final location as we went around a lot of locations across the country.”

‘Guns & Gulaabs’, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and Dulquer Salmaan, is a black comedy show, set in the 1990s and revolves around the drug mafias who take up sinister… and unintentionally humorous way to get their share of pie.

The reason for being very specific was the story is set in the 1990s so the creators wanted a small town that has that vibe and the texture of a 1990 small town and in a globalised world where cities and towns across the world look similar, it was very tough to crack.

Raj chipped in as he said that the challenge was to find “geographical windows”.

He continued, “We had to find windows to shoot in a sense, the geographical windows when we had to avoid certain things in the frames like the dish antennas because they were not around in the 1990s. It’s only in 2000 that dish antennas made their way into India.”

“We were even tempted to shoot in the location next to my hometown and Andhra Pradesh because our original thought was from there,” he added.

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is set to stream on Netflix from August 18.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC beat Rajasthan United FC 2-1
This May Also Interest You
Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC beat Rajasthan United FC 2-1

Sports

'Theatre of Dreams': Para shuttlers Pramod, Sukant visit Man United's stadium

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting register 2-0 win over Indian Navy Football Team

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final with dominant 5-0 win over Japan

Sports

VVS Laxman to not travel with Indian team for Ireland T20I series tour: Report

Sports

Badminton Association of India inaugurates National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati

News

Sayli Salunkhe’s voice texture landed her the lead in ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

News

‘MTV Roadies': Piyu complains about Priyanka to Sonu Sood, Gang Leaders

Health & Lifestyle

NAFU set up for prevention of fraud under AB-PMJAY: Mandaviya

Health & Lifestyle

Study links brain neurons with autism disorder

Technology

Padma award winning physicist Bikash Sinha passes away

Sports

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden book semifinal spots after tense wins

News

Elvish Yadav emerges as Week 8 winner, breaks ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’

Sports

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's agreement with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo

News

Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

News

DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Sports

Third edition of Khelo India junior women's hockey league to be held from August 13

Technology

'Superfood' cardamom may increase appetite, burn fat: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US