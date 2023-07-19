scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Rakul Preet Singh cheers for brother Aman’s film ‘Jennifer’: ‘Beginning of beautiful things’

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday congratulated her brother Aman Preet Singh, for the launch of his film 'Jennifer', a musical love story.

By Agency News Desk
Rakul Preet Singh cheers for brother Aman's film 'Jennifer': 'Beginning of beautiful things'
Rakul Preet Singh cheers for brother Aman's film 'Jennifer': 'Beginning of beautiful things'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday congratulated her brother Aman Preet Singh, for the launch of his film ‘Jennifer’, a musical love story.

Taking to the social media, Rakul Preet shared a video, wherein she can be seen along with Aman, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, and producer Kriesha Koul having a happy conversation.

The film’s musical rights are bagged by T-Series. Rakul, who started her film journey with T-Series, wished that it’s the beginning of beautiful things for her brother too.

“Congratulations brooooo @aman01offl for the launch of your film..I started my journey with @seriesfilms and I hope this is the beginning of beautiful things for you too wishing the entire team of #jennifer all the best,” said Rakul in the caption of the video.

In the captivating backdrop of Dubai, a mesmerising musical love story unfolds, focusing on Jennifer, an ambitious pop singer, and her creative partner, Sunny. The emotional depth of Jennifer’s journey explores the intertwining of life and love, making it an inspiring tale of resilience and transformation.

The movie is produced by Kriesha Koul under the banner Karishmatic sea studios, and directed by Charan Tez.

It stars Kriesha and Aman in the lead.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
7 in 10 Indian job seekers looking for work flexibility than salary: Report
Next article
Megan Fox rocks new outfit as she gets spotted with Machine Gun Kelly
This May Also Interest You
News

Zeenat Aman shares throwback pic with Rekha, ask netizens to help recollect the occasion

Health & Lifestyle

How your brain makes you avoid foods that cause allergy

News

Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘Bawaal’ promotions

News

Gujarat to host 69th edition of Filmfare awards in 2024

Technology

Apple ‘Swiped’ showcases how you can best secure your Mac from thieves

Technology

Able to workout only on weekends? Benefits are similar as daily exercise

Technology

Meta launches AI research community to address pressing challenges in AI

News

Gigi Hadid says 'all's well that ends well' in bikini post after arrest news

Technology

Truecaller launches AI-powered 'Assistant' in India

Sports

Navi Mumbai boy Anshuman becomes youngest person in World to cross North Channel

News

Sonu Sood shows off jaw-dropping abs in shirtless pics

News

Megan Fox rocks new outfit as she gets spotted with Machine Gun Kelly

Technology

7 in 10 Indian job seekers looking for work flexibility than salary: Report

Sports

Virat Kohli’s life is like a monk: Aakash Chopra

Technology

Study finds how diabetes delays healing in the eye

Technology

Twitter's new feature soon let you publish articles, book

News

Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Rana Daggubati for 'Project K' SDCC reveal

Sports

Smith, Labuschagne are class players at top of their game, says Cummins

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US