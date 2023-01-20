scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Rami Malek is in talks to play Buster Keaton in biographical limited series

Rami Malek will be seen essaying the role of Keaton, who revolutionised the use of real time stunts in filmmaking.

By News Bureau

Legendary silent film star Buster Keaton is getting a biographical limited series made on him and if everything goes well, Rami Malek will be seen essaying the role of Keaton, who revolutionised the use of real time stunts in filmmaking.

Warner Bros. Television is in talks to develop a limited series and ‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves would direct the limited series and produce via his 6th and Idaho Productions banner, reports ‘Variety’.

Malek and David Weddle also produce, with Ted Cohen in talks to serve as executive producer and writer. James Curtis’ 2022 biography ‘Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life’ may serve as source material for the series, as the studio is negotiating the rights for the book.

As per ‘Variety’, Keaton, who lived from 1895 to 1966, is thought of as one of the most prominent stars of the silent film era aside from Charlie Chaplin. He got his start as a child in vaudevile acts alongside his parents, who were travelling performers, before transitioning into film in the late 1910s. Keaton’s first movie was Roscoe ‘Fatty’ Arbuckle’s silent comedy ‘The Butcher Boy’.

Working with high-ranking creatives and executives including Douglas Fairbanks, Joseph M Schenck and Edward F Cline, he became known for performing exaggerated stunts and physical comedy with a deadpan facial expression. After forming Buster Keaton Productions with Schenck, he also began directing, with his best-known films including ‘Sherlock Jr.’, ‘Steamboat Bill, Jr.’ and ‘Our Hospitality’.

‘Variety’ further states that Keaton also went on to work under deals at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Columbia Pictures as well as various independent producers.

Malek is best known for starring as Elliot Alderson in ‘Mr. Robot’ from 2015 to 2019 as well as for playing Freddie Mercury in Bryan Singer’s 2018 biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. The latter earned him the best actor award at several awards shows including the Oscars. Malek’s other credits include ‘The War at Home’, ‘The Pacific’, ‘Short Term 12,’ ‘Papillon’ and ‘No Time to Die’.

Previous article
Playing Karan in 'Rafta Rafta' was both challenging, entertaining for Bhuvan Bam
Next article
Apple continues to work on classical music app
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US