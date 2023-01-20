Randeep Hooda returns as Shankar in darker, meaner, violent ‘Laal Rang 2’

Shankar, his loud printed shirts and Yamaha RX 100 swooning the ladies with his charming self; yes, we are talking about the much-acclaimed movies of Randeep Hooda- Laal Rang. Randeep Hooda’s character Shankar spread his charm and completely absorbed us into his blood transfusion racket where he plays both the devil and saviour and owned the screen with his spontaneity and rustic appearance.

Seven years have passed since Laal Rang’s release that captured the hearts and minds of fans, critiques and films buffs alike. Whilst the film was unsuccessful at the box office, it was haunting enough to turn into a cult status thanks to the die-hard fan base across the country.

Laal Rang, set in Haryana is a dark humoured drama which revolved around the blood trade business involving sentiments of friendship, brotherhood, love and greed. The film’s magic lay in its fresh, quirky content, dialogues and memorable characters, particularly that of Shankar, immortalised by Randeep Hooda.

Laal Rang-2 marks the foray of the versatile actor as a producer along with Panchali Chakraverty and Yogesh Rahar. Recently Panchali who produced the widely watched and appreciated webseries CAT on Netflix.

Yogesh Rahar of Avak films, who has himself debut as a producer, has been a diehard fan of Laal Rang and has spearheaded the effort for the sequel.

This also sees him joining hands once again with the director, Syed Ahmad Afzal. Randeep is currently on a career high with his recent series CAT that is winning audiences across the world. On asking the actor about the recent endeavour, Randeep said “Shankar Malik is one character that will always stay close to my heart, the film even after 7 years stays relevant & has a dedicated fan-base to it. This is what has compelled me to embark on this new journey as a producer too with a lot of joy and a sense of responsibility towards it.”

At a time when commercially successful and super-hits fail to endure and create a lasting impression, the loyal fans continued to keep the spirit of Laal Rang alive via memes, dubsmashes, songs and Instagram reels. The timing could not have been more appropriate, as official news emerges of a sequel to the cult classic.

The director Syed Ahmed Afzal fresh from the super success of Shiksha Mandal web series had this to say about Laal Rang 2, “We are extremely excited to begin the madness again, the storyline is dark, murky and lays the perfect plinth for an enchanting film and we once again have a chance to deliver something memorable. The essence of the sequel shall remain akin to the original. This sequel will be darker, meaner, violent and yet funny.”

Akshay Oberoi and Pia Bajpiee will reprise their roles from the first part and search is on for the new additions to the second part.

Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva is produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films & Jelly Bean Entertainment Co Produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal. The film is slated to go on floor soon.