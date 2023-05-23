scorecardresearch
Rannvijay Singha on ‘City Of Dreams’ role: Imagine how Elon Musk would’ve made a difference in politics

Rannvijay Singha as Adarsh in a role like never before. Geared to face the Gaikwad’s, he is set to leave the audiences at the edge of their seats.

By Editorial Desk
Hunger for power, betrayal and ascension to one throne – the most influential and powerful Gaikwad’s are back with the third season of Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Starring the versatile actors Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rannvijay Singha and many others in pivotal roles, the series will stream 26th May onwards, only on Disney+ Hotstar.

While the cast of City of dreams has managed to grip us with their impeccable performance in the first two seasons, season 3 will introduce Rannvijay Singha as Adarsh in a role like never before. Geared to face the Gaikwad’s, he is set to leave the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Opening up about his character, Rannvijay Singha said, “This was a really interesting character, something that I’ve never played before. He is a well-meaning guy who stays on his own and in his own world but he controls the world outside through the media and through his wealth. The research for this was done by spending a lot of time with Nagesh Kukunoor, because when he writes he has the full research behind it. So, I asked him many questions about why my character would do anything. Imagine how Elon Musk would have made a difference in the world of politics.”

Dive into the murky world of politics with Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams season 3, 26th May onwards exclusively only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
