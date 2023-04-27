scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Re-live the magic of 90s with ‘Yeh Meri Family’!

Get set to re-live the magic of 90s as Amazon miniTV gears up to stream the second season of TVF’s Yeh Meri Family!

By Editorial Desk
Re-live the magic of 90s with 'Yeh Meri Family'!
Yeh Meri Family

Amazon miniTV today announced the upcoming launch of the second season of TVF’s ‘Yeh Meri Family,’ a cult family drama that had a special knack for taking audiences back into the ‘90s, with its unique and exceptional storyline. The first season was widely appreciated for its relatable narrative, the endearing characters, depicting a typical Indian household.

With a typical ‘90s family premise, the second season set in the backdrop of the winter season will revolve around the nuances of how a middle-class family from the ‘90s went about their daily routine, but this time the situations would have an interesting twist!

This beautiful and utmost cherished decade will reflect simpler times when people used to hang posters of their favourite Bollywood actor in their rooms, when owning a car made your neighbours envious, when the entire country rejoiced Sachin’s century, and when having a landline phone at home was a luxury. It will recreate the essence of this golden decade!

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said, “Yeh Meri Family is a cult show for all the right reasons. The magic of the 90s amalgamated with the unmatched story telling process of our long-standing partners – The Viral Fever, is simply commendable.”

“Our goal with Amazon miniTV is to offer great stories that can be enjoyed by all Indians for free! Season 1 of Ye Meri Family struck a strong chord with millions of viewers and we are proud to partner with TVF to bring the next season of this show exclusively to our viewers. It is guaranteed to take you down the memory lane!” said Aruna Daryanani, Head of Business, Amazon miniTV.

Talking about the second season, Vijay Koshy, President, TVF, said, “Our endeavour has been to depict a strong multigenerational family drama set in the 90s. The 90s era was the innocent period just before the advent of social media and other devices. It adds a lot of nostalgia and reminds you of simpler times. A large portion of TVF’s early audience is from the 90s generation, so we understand the emotional connect that people have with this era. We are confident that Yeh Meri Family season 2 will strike an emotional chord with everyone who has lived through the 90s and will deliver an exceptional experience.”

The second season promises to explore few new characters and facets delving into topics that viewers can relate to. The soon to be released season 2 will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'Bareilly Ke Bazaar' featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sreenivas Bellamkonda is a sensuous track
Next article
IIT-Kanpur launches cybersecurity skilling programme
This May Also Interest You
News

Charrul Malik: Not anyone can make everyone laugh

News

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler bond over their 'weird sense of humour'

Sports

Bat-Man Forever: Growing up admiring a legend

Technology

Indian gaming CEOs slam Google's 'jagirdari' 30% tax on apps

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halsey says her breast milk is her 'best skincare ingredient'

Technology

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees

Sports

Pakistan Govt extends tenure of PCB Management Committee

Health & Lifestyle

Medical devices policy aims to make India one of top 5 global suppliers: AiMeD

Technology

US begins planning for 6G rollout

News

BTS' Suga drops 1st official solo album 'D-Day'

Technology

Apparel retailer Gap to sack hundreds, manufacturing giant 3M lays off 6K

News

William Dalrymple's 'The Anarchy' to be adapted into series

Sports

Champions League spot and vital derby in Premier League on Thursday (preview)

News

Anil Kapoor takes oxygen therapy, Anupam Kher quips ‘chand pe ja rahe ho’

Health & Lifestyle

Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)

Others

Jewellery designer Punita Trikha’s rise inspires newcomers

News

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says Abhinav Bindra film 'won't be like any Bollywood biopic'

Sports

24 years on top: Sachin's fight against injuries & inspirational comebacks

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US