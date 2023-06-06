scorecardresearch
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

Remo D'Souza is gearing up for the new season of 'Dance+'.

By Editorial Desk
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and set into the right grooves as India’s favourite dance reality show, Dance+ is set to return and entertain audiences with its new Season, exclusively only on Disney+ Hotstar. The most iconic and uber cool dance reality show welcomes back ace director choreographer Remo D’Souza as the super Judge.

Talking about the season of Dance+, Remo D’Souza said, “Dance+ is like my second home and I am happy to be back here each time. Every year, the talent we get on the show grows phenomenally and it makes me proud to see this level of love and passion for the art of dance in today’s generation. In this new season on Disney+ Hotstar, we will showcase the future of dance and I am confident that what India imagines as the dance of tomorrow is what Dance + will showcase today.”

The new season of Dance+ is set to stream soon, exclusively only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
