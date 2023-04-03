scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'

The well-known actress and director Revathy spoke about playing the character of Luna Luka, ruler of a group who are against vampires in the romantic fantasy thriller, 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'.

By News Bureau
Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'
Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'

The well-known actress and director Revathy spoke about playing the character of Luna Luka, ruler of a group who are against vampires in the romantic fantasy thriller, ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’.

She added that before agreeing to it, she took a lot of time as it is a completely new genre for her to explore. However, she always loves to experiment with different genres and stories.

The web series features Shantanu Maheshwari as a dentist, Roy, who falls in love with a vampire, Rumi, played by Tanya Maniktala.

Talking about being part of a series and a completely new genre, the 56-year-old actress said: “A lot of thought has always gone behind any project that I have chosen and ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ is no exception. When I heard the script, I knew it was a genre I had never traversed into earlier. This was not a normal everyday story but something new that our director, Pratim Dasgupta had envisioned and plotted in the city of joy, Kolkata.”

Revathy is known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada cinema. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film ‘Mann Vasanai’ in 1983. She worked with South superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. She also acted along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1991 romantic film ‘Love’. Last year, she casted Kajol in her directorial film, ‘Salaam Venky’.

She added that she is always fond of experimenting with different genres and challenging subjects.

“Exploring new and unusual formats is a challenge I love to undertake. In the series, I have portrayed a character that is strong willed, strong in her beliefs and ready to fight against all odds. I love playing such well etched out roles,” she added.

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ will be streaming from April 20 on Netflix

Previous article
China probes US chip maker in apparent retaliation
Next article
'Sir Madam Sarpanch' is inspired by women who returned to lead change in villages
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bhaukaal' actress Rashmi Rajput wants to play strong, challenging characters

Health & Lifestyle

37% of population displaced from Japan's Fukushima may have PTSD: Survey

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal govt seeks 5.75 L COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

News

Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

Health & Lifestyle

A glass of wine daily may not kill you: Study

News

Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Shrenu Parikh has a special bond with her 'Maitree' co-star Bhaweeka Chaudhary

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's KGMU soon to get paediatric endoscopy machine

News

Keke Palmer says her son is 'already tired' of her in adorable dancing video

News

Amitabh Bachchan calls India ‘mother of invention’ as he posts an example

News

From singing kirtans to bagging 'Indian Idol 13' trophy, Rishi Singh shares his journey

News

BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21

News

Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in 'Doosri Maa'

News

'Love Kills' Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide

News

'Decoupled' director Hardik Mehta says actors, directors age, writers don't

Health & Lifestyle

At 3641, India sees slight dip in Covid cases

Technology

Job vacancies in BFSI witness significant y-o-y growth in March: Report

News

'The Mandalorian' is 'elemental, relatable and human' in nature, says director

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US