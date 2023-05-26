scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Salman Khan to host upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Salman Khan has announced that the next season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' will soon bow on the streaming medium.

By Agency News Desk
Salman Khan to host upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'
Salman Khan to host upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023, has announced that the next season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will soon bow on the streaming medium.

The superstar, who was recently seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, made the big announcement in a special video.

The promo opens with Salman, who was dressed in a shiny silver jacket and matching T-shirt. In the video, he can be seen saying, “Cricket ke baad kya dekhein ye hai dilemma, entertainment hai 24 ghante available only on JioCinema. Main lekar aa raha hoon ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ toh dekhta jaaye India (What to watch after cricket is the dilemma, entertainment is now available for 24 hours on JioCinema. I’m coming soon with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, so brace yourself”.

The previous ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time the original host of ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman, will host the show.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Prannoy storm into semis; Srikanth ousted in quarters
Next article
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ wraps up filming, set for June 29 release
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US