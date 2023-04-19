scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as she poses with Varun Dhawan also twinning in black outfits at Citadel Premiere in London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her to way to the red carpet premiere of Citadel in London.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her to way to the red carpet premiere of Citadel in London. The actress, who is headlining Citadel India, was joined by her co-star Varun Dhawan and the directors of the Indian chapter, Raj & DK. The actress made heads turn as she made her way to the event.

Samantha handpicked a black ensemble from the house of Victoria Beckham. She was seen looking drop dead gorgeous in a fitting black crop top and a matching skirt. She topped it off with a snake necklace. Varun twinned with her in a black tee, jacket, and matching pants.

Samantha appeared to be blushing as Varun held her close and they posed for pictures. Samantha also posed solo, flashing her contagious smile, and later joined the team of Citadel India for a group picture.

We are loving this fresh new pair . Hope they work together in a movie or series.

Priyanka Chopra looks red hot in off shoulder gown at Citadel London Premiere with Nick Jonas
World Liver Day: 70% of asymptomatic people in India suffer from visceral fat obesity, 15% from fatty liver
