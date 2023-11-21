Sanjeeda Shaikh all set to shine in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi!

Sanjeeda Shaikh is all set to captivate audiences in Sajnay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated TV series ‘Heeramandi’! Bhansali, known for his cinematic brilliance, has expressed profound admiration for Sanjeeda’s exceptional work, raising expectations for an unforgettable performance. A source close to the development said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali, renowned for his keen eye in casting, is reportedly deeply impressed with Sanjeeda’s work on set, hinting at a promising collaboration with Heeramandi.”

Earlier in the year, the makers released the first poster of Heeramandi also featuring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharmin Segal. The poster ignited excitement, offering a small glimpse of Sanjeeda’s character. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the unveiling of Heeramandi and the compelling portrayal of her character. Sanjeeda Shaikh will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’.