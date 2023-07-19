scorecardresearch
Saswata Chatterjee plays cop in Bengali streaming series 'Abar Proloy'

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Saswata Chatterjee will be seen playing a quirky cop in the upcoming Bengali series ‘Abar Proloy’. The series, which also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ritwick Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee and June Maliah in pivotal roles, has been directed by Raj Chakraborty. The trailer of the series was unveiled on Wednesday.

Spanning 10 episodes, this massy Bengali cop drama revives the beloved character of Animesh Dutta (played by Saswata Chatterjee), a special crime branch officer who is sent to Sunderbans to hunt down the deadly mastermind who is invisible for years and is running a wide-spread human trafficking racket. Animesh plunks into a cobweb of crimes to fulfil his mission, starting off by saving a minor Dugga, from the clutches of ‘Hujjas’, a gang of young hooligans ruling the island.

Talking about his character, Saswata Chatterjee said, “Animesh Dutta is a character that is very close to me. I have always loved crime and detective dramas, and I am grateful to Raj for believing that I would be a perfect fit for this character. I am very excited to see the audience’s reaction to the revival of Animesh in ‘Abar Proloy’”.

The series is about Animesh Dutta, ripping out layers of mysterious elements to unveil a forgotten tale of friendship, jealousy, passion, love, and revenge. The quirky cop is faced with opposition from Kanu (played by Gaurav Chakraborty), the devious mastermind, the island’s godman Shambhu Babu (played by Ritwick Chakraborty), and his gorgeous second-in-command Mohini Maa (played by Koushani Mukherjee).

Raj Chakraborty said, “Any form of content should showcase the raw and real nature of the world, with a hint of entertainment. While making ‘Abar Proloy’, I wanted to cultivate awareness about the criminality of human trafficking that targets innocent, minor girls. Saswata Chatterjee’s marvellous embodiment of Animesh Dutta helped me create an essence of fearlessness instilled by a heroic cop with a calm and chill attitude. The entire cast and crew have given it their heart and soul to bring alive individual characters and my vision for my first web-series. I am optimistic of the audience response for my debut in the digital space.”

‘Abar Proloy’ will stream on ZEE5 from August 11.

