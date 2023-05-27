scorecardresearch
'School of Lies' director Avinash Arun initially planned it as a horror series

Director Avinash Arun, known for the series 'Paatal Lok', is coming up with another OTT series, 'School of Lies', which tells the story of a missing school boy.

By Agency News Desk

Director Avinash Arun, who is known for the hit streaming series ‘Paatal Lok’, is coming up with another OTT series, ‘School of Lies’, which tells the story of a missing school boy. Interstingly, Avinash initially intended to make it a horror series, but eventually decided to turn it into its present-day form.

The series, which stars Nimrat Kaur as a school counsellor, follows the RISE – a boarding school – from where 12-year-old Shakti goes missing. Soon things start to go out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closets of the boarding school.

Sharing the anecdote with IANS, Avinash said, “The earlier idea was to make ‘School of Lies’ a horror series. I had planned it around a boy going to a boarding school. His parents get separated and then how he copes up with the same in the school where he sort of makes an imaginary friend. That was quite creepy but then I was like, ‘chalo, series banani hai toh let’s take this route’ (if we have to make this into a series, let’s take this route).”

When asked if he wrote a draft of the original horror story, the director said, “No no, it was just at the idea stage, but I do wish to work on that story someday with completely different treatment and in a different narrative universe.”

‘School of Lies’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2.

