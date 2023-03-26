scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Seven years of abuse-obscenity: Minister takes notice, finally

Finally, a central minister has woken up to the vulgar and abusive content on the various OTT platforms, in the name of freedom of expression

By News Bureau
Seven years of abuse-obscenity: Minister takes notice, finally
Parzania Angry Indian Goddess Black Friday

Finally, a central minister has woken up to the vulgar and abusive content on the various OTT platforms. All in the name of freedom of expression – much more than what the century-old Indian film industry gets to enjoy.

It is rather strange that not only the country’s ruling elite, but even the courts think that the OTT platforms were entitled to freedom, while the feature films were not! After reports and comments on the overdose of vulgar content in the news and social media, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has warned the OTT platforms that obscenity and abusive language cannot be tolerated.

But then, ministers are known to make grand statements, but the implementation of the warnings/laws remains ineffective.

Why make a statement and why not take concrete steps to settle the issue once and for all? After all, this trend of dishing out vulgar, violent, gory depictions on OTT media was evident since their entry into India in 2016.

Few would know that many feature films banned for public exhibition in India are officially available on OTT platforms. Not to mention the foreign films that were also banned by the Censors.

The OTT platforms started off by buying films banned for theatrical release by the Censor Board for theatrical release. The first acquisition by Netflix as far as one can recall was ‘Black Friday’.

The major films banned by the CBFC – notably, ‘Black Friday’, ‘Parzania’, ‘Inshaallah Football’, ‘Loev’, ‘Water’, ‘Fire’, ‘Kissa Kursi Ka’, ‘Gandu’, ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’ and ‘Unfreedom’ – are all available on the OTT platforms for everybody: adult, teenager and elderly alike!

What was the point in banning them? What is the use of having a Censor Board in India? These banned films on OTT platforms are a slap on the Censor Board and the government’s skewed policy.

–By Vinod Mirani

Previous article
How Priyanka Chopra is trying to enjoy ‘Saturday night’ with hubby Nick
Next article
Bengal reports first Covid death after three months
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023 edition to feature two more players from J&K

News

Mohsin Khan celebrates Ramadan with his family after years

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal reports first Covid death after three months

Fashion and Lifestyle

How Priyanka Chopra is trying to enjoy ‘Saturday night’ with hubby Nick

News

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life in Varanasi hotel

News

Kamya Panjabi: I am not open to any dance reality shows

Sports

Football: Mexico boss Cocca urges patience before Jamaica duel

News

Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spark dating rumours after they're seen kissing

Sports

Pant must take his time to recover, says Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt sends gifts for NTR Jr's kids from her clothing brand

News

Deepak Dobriyal: Would like to have a romantic relationship with Tabu on screen

News

Kaveri Priyam on how she makes a balance between her professional, personal life

News

Big B says 'the injuries heal slowly' as he gives health update

News

Guru Randhawa wishes 'everyday growth' to recuperating Rishabh Pant as he shares pic

News

Ram Charan cuts birthday cake on RC15 set with Kiara Advani

News

Suniel Shetty reminisces about his shooting days for 'Border'

News

Nicolas Cage would love to reprise his dracula role if 'Renfield' gets sequel

News

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US