scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Shantanu Maheshwari on working with Tanya Maniktala in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Shantanu Maheshwari shared his excitement about portraying an interesting character and also spoke about his experience working with co-actor Tanya Maniktala.

By News Bureau
Shantanu Maheshwari on working with Tanya Maniktala in 'Tooth Pari When Love Bites'
Shantanu Maheshwari on working with Tanya Maniktala in 'Tooth Pari When Love Bites'

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who will be seen playing a dentist in the upcoming web series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, shared his excitement about portraying an interesting character and also spoke about his experience working with co-actor Tanya Maniktala.

Shantanu, who is known for participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Nach Baliye 9’, and made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, further elaborated on how it was to work with Tanya in the fantasy thriller. “Working with Tanya was a completely different vibe. She makes everything incredibly easy and fun. Since this was our first experience working in the romantic fantasy thriller genre, we both had a lot to learn and unlearn. I can say, with most certainty, that this is definitely a one-of-its-kind romance and the audiences are up for an entertaining watch,” he shared.

Shantanu talked about playing dentist Roy, whose life turns upside down after he tries to fix the teeth of bloody vampire Rumi, played by Tanya Maniktala, and falls in love with her.

He said: “Doing something you love, and discovering it along the way can really shake things up in your life, in a good way of course. This is what my character Roy is all about; at the outset everything’s normal and he’s the ideal dentist son to his parents, but behind the scenes, it’s an adventure for him – pursuing his passion for cooking and romancing a vampire.

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ will stream from April 20 on Netflix.

Previous article
6 reasons to prove John Wick: Chapter 4 has a lot to offer!
Next article
Deepika Padukone ignores Ranveer Singh at an event, fans sense trouble in paradise
This May Also Interest You
News

'Teri Mitti' composer Arko collabs with Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu for 'Sutta'

News

Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony

News

Deepika Padukone ignores Ranveer Singh at an event, fans sense trouble in paradise

News

6 reasons to prove John Wick: Chapter 4 has a lot to offer!

Sports

David warner will have a point to prove in the 2023 IPL: Shane Watson

Sports

La Liga: Christensen's calf injury adds to Barcelona's injury woes

News

‘Jubilee’ trailer paints an imagery of the Golden era of Hindi cinema

Technology

Employer rating website Glassdoor sacks 140 employees

News

Vardhan Ketkar on directing Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in 'Gumraah'

Sports

Messi fires Argentina to win over Panama at World Cup party

Sports

Jr Women's Zonal C'ships: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra win their matches

News

Deepak Mukut collaborated with Pradeep Sarkar for 'Priya Interrupted'

Sports

Asian Kho Kho C'ships: Indian men, women's teams emerge champions

Health & Lifestyle

India's EndTB 2025 goal ambitious, herculean task, but achievable: ExpertS

Health & Lifestyle

About 40% of Japan's population have infection-derived Covid antibody

News

T-Series brings to you the melancholic single ‘Never Together’ sung by Manan Bhardwaj ft. Yesha Sagar!

News

Vijayendra Kumeria learns from drunk scenes in movies for 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'

News

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a hint on 3 Idiots sequel in this viral video

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US