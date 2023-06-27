scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Why Sharib Hashmi ‘begged’ for a role in this film?

Sharib Hashmi impressed by the narration of 'Tarla' and wanted to be a part of it so badly that he "begged (the director of the film) to just sign” him me immediately.

By Agency News Desk
Sharib Hashmi says he 'begged' to be signed up immediately 'Tarla'
Sharib Hashmi with Huma Qureshi for Tarla _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Sharib Hashmi, who will be soon seen in the upcoming biopic ‘Tarla’, has shared that he was heavily impressed by the narration of the story and wanted to be a part of it so badly that he “begged (the director of the film) to just sign” him me immediately. ‘Tarla’, which stars Huma Qureshi in the lead, is based on Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. It has been directed by Piyush Gupta.

Talking about his experience, Sharib said, “I love Piyush Gupta from the bottom of my heart. I was sold the way he narrated the story of Tarla to me. It was beautiful. And I could visualise the film in his beautiful narration. I begged him to just sign me immediately.

“I was ready to do anything to work on the film and work with him. And even on the sets, he was very clear about what he wanted. I had a great time working with Piyush. And I really hope and pray that he gets the biggest of the biggest films to write and direct in future. I’m ready to do even a passing shot for Piyush.”

Sharib also spoke about his experience of working with Huma, calling her an “amazing actor”.

He said, “I have been a fan of her work. Initially I thought that she would be a little snooty and will behave like a star, but on the contrary, she turned out to be a sweetheart and a great co-actor. We really bonded well on the sets and off it. I can say that I found a friend for life.”

Sharib essays the role of Tarla Dalal’s husband Nalin Dalal.When asked what qualities of Nalin Dalal can husbands imbibe, the actor said, “Nalin Dalal needs to be applauded for the way he supported his wife unconditionally, putting his own career aside. He was a loving husband and a loving father. I feel the men of today should imbibe his qualities of a husband and a father”.

‘Tarla’ is set to drop on ZEE5 on July 7.

Pic. Sourcemrfilmistaani
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka remain perfect in group stage with win over Scotland
Next article
Global Chess League: Gulf Titans stun Ganges Grandmasters; Mumba Masters score an important win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Global Chess League: Gulf Titans stun Ganges Grandmasters; Mumba Masters score an important win

Sports

ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka remain perfect in group stage with win over Scotland

News

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer ‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ by Shailendra Singh, officially selected at Los Angeles Short Film Festival

Sports

SAFF Championships 2023: Nepal manage a win at last; Pakistan end up without a point

Sports

Shooting Selection Trials: Bhavesh wins Rapid Fire Pistol, Ramita triumphs in Air Rifle

News

Harrison Ford shares Indiana Jones' weakness ravaged by time

Sports

Tennis: Ons Jabeur sweeps into second round of Eastbourne International

Sports

Elorda Cup 2023: Boxer Ankit Narwal loses opener, bows out in Astana

Sports

Global Chess League: Sara Khadem joins Triveni Continental Kings as replacement player

Technology

Why astronauts develop skin rashes, viral infections in space

Sports

Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing: Two-time Asian Junior champ Nikita Chand starts on winning note

News

Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone

Sports

This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma

Technology

ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

Sports

Ashes 2023: Chris Gaffaney set to reach 50-Test milestone at Lord’s

Sports

India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

News

Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US