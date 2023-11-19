Shefali Shah and Vir Das at International Primetime Emmys

At the International Emmy® Awards 2023 medal ceremony, Netflix proudly stands with Shefali Shah and Vir Das, its distinguished nominees. As proud nominees, Shefali Shah for her powerful role in ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2 and Vir Das for his unique comedy special ‘Vir Das: Landing’, they embody much more than India’s talent on a global stage; they are living symbols of the rich narratives and cultural depth that India brings to entertainment.

These nominations mark a significant milestone for Netflix India, reflecting the platform’s dedication to producing top-tier content that entertains audiences the world over, having garnered over 8 nominations and 1 win (Delhi Crime Season 1, Best Drama Winner, International Emmys 2020) in the last 5 years.

Shefali Shah, nominated for her powerful portrayal in ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2 on Netflix, brings to life a narrative that is both deeply rooted in the streets of Delhi and universally relatable in its exploration of justice and humanity.

Vir Das, with his groundbreaking special ‘Vir Das: Landing’ on Netflix, showcases the potential of comedy to transcend geographical limitations and connect people through humour and insight.

To us, and to the countless fans and viewers they have inspired, Shefali Shah and Vir Das are already champions. Their nominations alone signify a major victory – not only for them as artists but for India in the international entertainment landscape. Their presence at the International Emmy® Awards 2023, captured in these fun and spirited images, reflects the joy and passion they bring to their craft, making their stories universally appealing and memorable.

As the awards ceremony approaches, India holds its breath in eager anticipation of their triumphant victory, wishing them all the luck!