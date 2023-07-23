scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Shweta Tripathi cried on first day in make-up of an acid attack survivor for 'Kaalkoot'

Actress Shweta Tripathi revealed how she got emotional while getting her make-up of an acid attack done for the first time for 'Kalkoot'.

By Agency News Desk
Shweta Tripathi cried on first day in make-up of an acid attack survivor for 'Kaalkoot'
Shweta Tripathi | 'Kaalkoot'

Actress Shweta Tripathi revealed how she got emotional while getting her make-up of an acid attack done for the first time for ‘Kalkoot’. There was a poignant moment during the make-up test when she first saw herself transformed into the character, complete with the hauntingly realistic makeup of an acid attack survivor. Overwhelmed by the reflection in the mirror, tears welled up in her eyes.

In that instant, she couldn’t help but contemplate how actual survivors would feel in real life, facing the permanent consequences of such horrific acts.

Talking of the incident, Shweta says: “As I embodied the role of an acid attack survivor, the gravity of the character and narrative grew more tangible with each passing moment. During the makeup test, a profound and vulnerable instance occurred when I beheld my transformed appearance as the survivor.”

Shweta was overwhelmed. “Emotions overwhelmed me, and tears flowed freely as I couldn’t escape contemplating the genuine survivors, their enduring pain, and unwavering resilience. It served as a poignant reminder of the weighty responsibility we shouldered to do justice to their stories and bring their experiences to the forefront.”

She thanked her team for the support and the patience. “I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the entire team for their unwavering patience, support, and belief in me. It is your dedication and faith in my abilities that allowed me to delve into the depths of this character and bring her story to life,” Shweta added.

Kaalkoot is an upcoming crime drama TV series on JioCinema. It stars Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt and Suzanna Mukherjee. The show centres on the lives of a motivated police officer who manages his work and family commitments while attempting to solve an acid attack case.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa
Next article
'Oppenheimer' Bhagavad Gita reading sex scene angers Indians: 'This is a Direct Assault on Religious Beliefs'
This May Also Interest You
News

'Oppenheimer' bucks global numbers, leaves 'Barbie' far behind in the box office

Technology

New variant of AsyncRAT malware 'HotRat' spreading via free, pirated software

News

'Oppenheimer' Bhagavad Gita reading sex scene angers Indians: 'This is a Direct Assault on Religious Beliefs'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa

Fashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan

News

Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single, embarking on new tour

News

Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

News

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

Technology

Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title (ld)

News

Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

Technology

Spotify plans to hike price of premium plan by $1 in US: Report

Sports

Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket after movie screening

Sports

Serie A: Gremio keep title hopes alive, Flamengo stumble

News

Salman Khan says, ‘You are an escapist’ to Jad Hadid on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US