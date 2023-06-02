scorecardresearch
'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' migrates from OTT to theatres; to also release in Tamil, Telugu

The courtroom drama film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', starring Manoj Bajpayee as a lawyer, is set to be released in two additional languages of Tamil and Telugu.

By Agency News Desk
The streaming courtroom drama film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, which stars National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee as a lawyer, is set to be released in two additional languages of Tamil and Telugu. The film has also been released in theatres making it the first Hindi film to migrate from OTT to theatres.

The Telugu and Tamil versions of the film will drop on OTT on June 7. The film, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, has Manoj’s character P C Solanki fighting the biggest case of his life against a powerful self-styled godman in a minor girl’s rape case.

Despite death threats against him, his family and the key witnesses, P.C. Solanki is persistent in his fight for truth.

Manoj Bajpayee said: “I am overwhelmed by all the warmth, love, support and affection the film has received from fans, critics and my friends in the industry. It is a matter of pride to be recognised for a film which tackles such an important subject. It’s a film that will connect with audiences across languages. I am still eager to see how the audience in the South responds to it. Truly hope they like the film.”

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ will premiere in Tamil and Telugu on June 7, 2023 on ZEE5.

